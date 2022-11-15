A crowd almost filled up a room in Central Park Place this past Saturday for a Civil War talk that focused on Grand Haven resident Noah Ferry. Eric Wittenberg, a Civil War historian, discussed Ferry, a major in the Union army who died at the battle at Gettysburg on July 3, 1863.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Eric Wittenberg, a Civil War historian, spoke Saturday at Central Park Place on Noah Ferry, a Grand Haven resident who died at the battle at Gettysburg.
A Civil War historian gave a talk this past weekend at Central Park Place (formerly the Grand Haven Community Center) about Noah Ferry, a Grand Haven resident who was killed at the battle at Gettysburg.
Ferry was killed on July 3, 1863. He was 32 and a major in the Union army’s Fifth Michigan Cavalry.
