Many local, state and national events have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ottawa County

Lakeshore Visual Art Collective Show in Grand Haven, March 21 - canceled

St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Chase, Leprechaun Brunch & Beer Garden, & Parade, Holland – canceled

Holland Symphony Orchestra youth orchestra concert, family concert, Link Up concert - canceled

Local Emergency Planning Committee Conference for next week - rescheduled for September

Hope College in-person classes - suspended, instruction moved online

West Ottawa Public Schools parent-teacher conferences - canceled

Western Theological Seminary, Holland: classes, chapel, campus events - canceled

Zeeland Public Schools' "Freaky Friday" performances - canceled

Holland Chorale Anniversary Concert, March 15 - canceled

Tri-Cities Women Who Care meeting, March 19 - canceled

West Michigan

Michigan High School Athletic Association winter tournaments - suspended

Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Races in Muskegon, March 20 - canceled

FIRST Robotics district competitions - postponed

Irish on Ionia, Grand Rapids, March 14 - postponed until summer

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Grand Rapids, March 14 - canceled

Grand Rapids Community College in-person classes - instruction moved online

Grand Valley State University in-person classes - instruction moved online

Grand Rapids Symphony concerts - canceled for next 30 days

First Congregational UCC, Muskegon, Saturday breakfast - canceled

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts - closed until March 31

West Michigan Symphony concerts, March 13-14 - postponed

National

National Basketball Association season - suspended

National Hockey League season - suspended

Big Ten Conference basketball tournament - canceled

NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments - canceled

Major League Soccer season - suspended for 30 days

Major League Baseball season - opening delayed for two weeks, remainder of spring training games canceled

