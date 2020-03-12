Many local, state and national events have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Ottawa County
Lakeshore Visual Art Collective Show in Grand Haven, March 21 - canceled
St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Chase, Leprechaun Brunch & Beer Garden, & Parade, Holland – canceled
Holland Symphony Orchestra youth orchestra concert, family concert, Link Up concert - canceled
Local Emergency Planning Committee Conference for next week - rescheduled for September
Hope College in-person classes - suspended, instruction moved online
West Ottawa Public Schools parent-teacher conferences - canceled
Western Theological Seminary, Holland: classes, chapel, campus events - canceled
Zeeland Public Schools' "Freaky Friday" performances - canceled
Holland Chorale Anniversary Concert, March 15 - canceled
Tri-Cities Women Who Care meeting, March 19 - canceled
West Michigan
Michigan High School Athletic Association winter tournaments - suspended
Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Races in Muskegon, March 20 - canceled
FIRST Robotics district competitions - postponed
Irish on Ionia, Grand Rapids, March 14 - postponed until summer
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Grand Rapids, March 14 - canceled
Grand Rapids Community College in-person classes - instruction moved online
Grand Valley State University in-person classes - instruction moved online
Grand Rapids Symphony concerts - canceled for next 30 days
First Congregational UCC, Muskegon, Saturday breakfast - canceled
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts - closed until March 31
West Michigan Symphony concerts, March 13-14 - postponed
National
National Basketball Association season - suspended
National Hockey League season - suspended
Big Ten Conference basketball tournament - canceled
NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments - canceled
Major League Soccer season - suspended for 30 days
Major League Baseball season - opening delayed for two weeks, remainder of spring training games canceled
