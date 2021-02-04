Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.