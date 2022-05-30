The U.S. Coast Guard is advising the public to be aware of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan for today and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple beach hazard statements and small-craft advisories around Lake Michigan continuing through Memorial Day.
The advisories do not include Ottawa County, but they do include the West Michigan lakeshore from Muskegon to north of Ludington.
Potential hazards the public should be aware of include 25 knot winds, 2- to-8-foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
