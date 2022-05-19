There are a limited number of boat slips that can be rented out for this year’s Coast Guard Festival — and since the demand is high, the city is having a lottery drawing to determine who will get them.
Submissions for the slip lottery must be hand-delivered and submitted to the city prior to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The city will only accept one submission per vessel and it should be delivered to City Hall, 519 Washington Ave. The lottery drawing will take place at 10 a.m. that same day.
