Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival queens from as far back as 1951 gather before the Grand Parade on Saturday. They are: Sitting, from left: Nancy Nagtzaam, 1965, and Nancy Plantenga, 1951; Standing, front row, from left: Mary Knoll Hamstra, 1980; Dawn Camp Holland, 1977; Kathryn Kinser Gould, 1984; Jana Mierle Reenders, 1981; Heather Berg McVoy, 1998; Jadie Fritz Kieft, 1990; Melanie Johnson Gee, 1973; Shawn Mulder Newhouse, 1986; Heather Louisell Lukasik, 1988; and Brittany Fox, 2003. Second row, from left: Beth DeMeester Kalkman, 1989; Dawn Angell Morgan, 1978; Cindy Chapman Zatarga, 1972; Pam Fisher Bell, 1971; and Kaitrin Mathews Drost, 1993. Third row, from left: Beverly Simons Oakes, 1976; Susan Cron McDermott, 1982; Kendra Melvin Kopec, 1997; Diana Frazier Blevins, 2000; Lisa Bauer Post, 2001; Ella Dunn Lochinski, 2002; and Jenny Peters Logan, 2004.
Courtesy photo / Jack Adams
Several former Coast Guard Festival queens wave from a float during Saturday’s Grand Parade.
Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung
Courtesy photo / Jack Adams
