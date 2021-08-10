The 1981 Coast Guard Festival queen said that it was a bit of work and a lot of fun to reunite former festival queens for this year’s festival, themed “Women of the Coast Guard: The Strength Within.”

Twenty-four former queens made it to the Grand Parade on Saturday, causing Jana (Mierle) Reenders and her husband, Mark, to have to remove the catwalk from the float to make room for everyone.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.