U.S. Coast Guard crew members took to the water Tuesday to place buoys in the Grand River in advance of the summer boating season.
“During the fall, they pull the buoys for longevity of the life because boat traffic slows down so there’s no need for the buoys (and) ice will destroy the buoys,” said Marc Moore, Commander in Charge of the Coast Guard Station Grand Haven. “Then we reset them all in the spring.”
