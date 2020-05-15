The Lighthouse Quilt Guild of Grand Haven has announced the cancellation of its annual Coast Guard Quilt Show.
“Bloom,” the quit show originally planned for July 24-25, was canceled by the Guild, which will not participate this year, for the safety of their members as well as the community, according to organizers.
