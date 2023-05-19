Three kindergarten classes from Lakeshore Elementary learned about the importance of boat and water safety from local Coast Guard Auxiliary officers Friday morning.
"Every year we see there are a lot of students who don't take swimming lessons, and so we try to do our part with a presentation like this, teaching them about the watery safety, so they know what to do," said Martha Boeve, kindergarten teacher of the Spanish immersion class at Lakeshore Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.