The second of two projects to repair Harbor Island roads ravaged by high water of recent years is underway.
Harbor Island and Coho drives were both under water for much of the past two years. A decision was made to raise both roads to prevent further flooding. But when the project was put out for bids, the cost prohibited doing both roads at the same time.
