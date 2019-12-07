Grand Haven firefighters took to the streets Friday in hopes of making the holidays a little brighter for local kids.
Firefighters collected money for Crusade for Toys, which provides gifts for children in need across Northwest Ottawa County.
“It’s a 70-year partnership with the American Legion Goodfellows and area firefighters to collect toys,” said Erin VonTom, who stood at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Third Street in downtown Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. “All the money goes to help kids have a good Christmas. We do our part to collect as much as we can.”
“We also have boxes at various businesses to collect toys,” added Shawne Nieusma Reiss.
The pair said firefighters will be back out from 12-5 Saturday afternoon collecting money for the annual crusade.
Crockery Township firefighters will be at various locations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, while Ferrysburg firefighters will be at the Leppink’s store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Spring Lake Township department will be collecting at both of the Spring Lake-area Admiral gas stations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Donations are also being accepted at the fire stations through Saturday; at the Crockery and Spring Lake township halls through Dec. 12; and at Ferrysburg City Hall through Dec. 18.
