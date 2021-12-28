As if the experience of playing in a college football bowl game wasn’t enough, the athletes and staff members of programs that make a bowl game are usually pampered with some pretty sweet gifts.
To see a full list of swag the student-athletes get, check out each bowl game below with the gifts that come with it.
Note: Four of these games have been canceled, and in some cases, teams have been brought in to replace teams that have withdrawn. Listed below is the original list of bowls and their participants.
Bahamas Bowl
Dec. 17, Noon ET MTSU vs. Toledo, Thomas Robinson Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Board shorts; Ice Shaker bottle; beach towel; string backpack; lapel pin; additional item TBD
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois, Exploria Stadium (Orlando)
Hoodie; long sleeve dri-fit T-shirt; flexfit performance hat; deluxe duffel bag; wireless power bank; Ice Shaker bottle
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18, 11 a.m. Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Gift suite
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Dec. 18, Noon S.C. State vs. Jackson State, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Gift suite; backpack; beanie; rechargeable battery pack; gift certificate for mom; journal
PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 18, 2:15 p.m. Fresno State vs. UTEP, Dreamstyle Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Gift suite
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m. BYU vs. UAB, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
Gift suite; Fossil watch; New Era beanie; commemorative football
LendingTree Bowl
Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. Liberty vs. E. Michigan, Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
Gift suite
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel
Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Utah State vs. Oregon StateSoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.), JR 286 duffel bag; Bumpboxx Bluetooth speaker; Maui Jim sunglasses fitting; commemorative football; water bottle; gift card (value TBD)
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 18, 9:15 p.m., Louisiana vs. MarshallCaesars Superdome (New Orleans),
Gift suite; Fossil watch
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
Gift suite; Fossil watch; Big Game autograph football; Ice Shaker bottle
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. Kent State vs. Wyoming, Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Gift suite
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. San Diego State vs. UTSA, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
Gift suite; Herschel backpack; Justin cowboy hat; Big Game autograph football; beanie; commemorative coin; lapel pin
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 22, 8 p.m. Army vs. Missouri, Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Gift suite; beanie; Action Face figure; Google Chromecast; commemorative football
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m., North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
Not available
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 23, 7 p.m., UCF vs. Florida, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)
Gift suite; headphones; cooler backpack; beach towel; Ice Shaker bottle
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl (canceled)
Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Memphis vs. Hawaii, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Electronics gift suite; Oakley sunglasses and backpack; Kahala aloha shirt; beach towel; swim trunks
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m., Ball State. vs. Georgia State, Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
Gift suite; Fossil watch; ESPN beanie and rolling travel bag; Big Game autograph football
Quick Lane Bowl
Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Western Michigan vs. Nevada, Ford Field (Detroit)
JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth, noise-canceling wireless headphones by Harman; $175 Best Buy gift card; PhotoSlap life-sized photo stickers; backpack and tag; commemorative football; other game merchandise
Military Bowl presented by Peraton (canceled)
Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m., East Carolina vs. Boston College, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ( Annapolis, Md.)
$350 Mastercard gift card by University Fancards; wireless headphones; beanie
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 28, Noon, Houston vs. Auburn, Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
Gift suite; hat; Ice Shaker bottle; shadow kit
Servpro First Responder Bowl
Dec. 28, 3:15 p.m., Air Force vs. Louisville, Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
Gift suite; Action Face personalized figure; Anker phone charger; commemorative football
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m., Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis)
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker; Caravelle by Bulova watch; Nike backpack, sunglasses, athletic shoes and sport sandals; commemorative football
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28, 8 p.m., N.C. State vs. UCLA, Petco Park (San Diego)
Gift suite; fleece hoodie; short sleeve T-shirt; long sleeve T-shirt
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Dec. 28, 10:15 p.m., West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Chase Field (Phoenix)
Theragun Pro massager; Lululemon 22L Cruiser backpack; 26-ounce Ice Shaker bottle
Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Canceled)
Dec. 29, 11 a.m., SMU vs. Virginia, Fenway Park (Boston)
Gift suite; Bose Sport wireless earbuds; L.L.Bean dopp kit; personalized mini baseball with the player’s name and jersey number
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 29, 2:15 p.m., Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, Yankee Stadium (New York),
A variety of New Era products and a shopping experience at Harmon NYC Store; Balfour ring
Cheez-It Bowl
Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m., Clemson vs. Iowa State, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
$400 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; commemorative football
Valero Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29, 9:15 p.m., Oregon vs. Oklahoma, Alamodome (San Antonio),
$490 Mastercard gift card by University Fancards; Ice Shaker bottle; mini-helmet; team panoramic photo
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m., North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)
Hypervolt Go massager; shopping experience at Belk’s Southpark flagship store
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nissan Stadium (Nashville),
Gift suite
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Dec. 30, 7 p.m., Michigan State. vs. Pitt, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta),
$400 Mastercard gift card by University Fancards; Fossil watch; commemorative football
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 30, 10:30 p.m., Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
Gift suite
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Dec. 31, 11 a.m., Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville)
Maui Jim sunglasses fitting; Fossil watch; waterproof Bluetooth speaker; noise-canceling headphones; powerbank; Tile Bluetooth wireless tracker
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Dec. 31, Noon, Washington State vs. Miami, Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas),
Gift suite; Majestic pro-base fleece pullover; Timely watch; Ogio Excelsior backpack; cap; souvenir coin
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (Canceled)
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., Boise State vs. Central Michigan, Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
Lululemon backpack; Reveal custom suit jacket; bucket hat; Hypervolt Go massager; BBTEK wireless waterproof Bluetooth light-up speaker
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Dec. 31, 3:30, Alabama vs. Cincinnati, AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas),
Would not disclose
Capital One Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Dec. 31, 7:30, Michigan vs. Georgia, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Gift suite; Tourneau watch; commemorative football
Outback Bowl
Jan. 1, Noon, Arkansas vs. Penn State, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)
$150 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; Jostens ring; $25 Outback Steakhouse gift card; hat
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Jan. 1, 1 p.m., Iowa vs. Kentucky, Camping World Stadium (Orlando),
$400 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; commemorative football
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 1 p.m., Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
PlayStation 5 console and a TBD game
Rose Bowl presented by Capital One Venture X
Jan. 1, 5 p.m., Ohio State vs. Utah, Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.),
Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty snapback hat
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., Baylor vs. Ole Miss, Caesars Superdome (New Orleans),
Gift suite; Fossil watch; New Era hat; hooded T-shirt
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Jan. 4, 9 p.m., Kansas State vs. LSU, NRG Stadium (Houston),
Gift suite; Nike backpack, hat and drawstring bag; belt buckle; cowboy hat; bandana
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Jan. 8, 8 p.m., TBD vs. TBD, Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis),
Would not disclose (last year’s gifts: Diesel watch; watch trunk; Claire Chase luggage)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.