Michigan football players participating in the Orange Bowl will receive a gift suite including a Tourneau watch and a commemorative football.

As if the experience of playing in a college football bowl game wasn’t enough, the athletes and staff members of programs that make a bowl game are usually pampered with some pretty sweet gifts.

To see a full list of swag the student-athletes get, check out each bowl game below with the gifts that come with it.

Note: Four of these games have been canceled, and in some cases, teams have been brought in to replace teams that have withdrawn. Listed below is the original list of bowls and their participants.

Bahamas Bowl

Dec. 17, Noon ET MTSU vs. Toledo, Thomas Robinson Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Board shorts; Ice Shaker bottle; beach towel; string backpack; lapel pin; additional item TBD

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois, Exploria Stadium (Orlando)

Hoodie; long sleeve dri-fit T-shirt; flexfit performance hat; deluxe duffel bag; wireless power bank; Ice Shaker bottle

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18, 11 a.m. Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Gift suite

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Dec. 18, Noon S.C. State vs. Jackson State, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Gift suite; backpack; beanie; rechargeable battery pack; gift certificate for mom; journal

PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 18, 2:15 p.m. Fresno State vs. UTEP, Dreamstyle Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Gift suite

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m. BYU vs. UAB, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Gift suite; Fossil watch; New Era beanie; commemorative football

LendingTree Bowl

Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. Liberty vs. E. Michigan, Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Gift suite

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel

Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Utah State vs. Oregon StateSoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.), JR 286 duffel bag; Bumpboxx Bluetooth speaker; Maui Jim sunglasses fitting; commemorative football; water bottle; gift card (value TBD)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 18, 9:15 p.m., Louisiana vs. MarshallCaesars Superdome (New Orleans),

Gift suite; Fossil watch

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

Gift suite; Fossil watch; Big Game autograph football; Ice Shaker bottle

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. Kent State vs. Wyoming, Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Gift suite

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. San Diego State vs. UTSA, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Gift suite; Herschel backpack; Justin cowboy hat; Big Game autograph football; beanie; commemorative coin; lapel pin

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 22, 8 p.m. Army vs. Missouri, Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Gift suite; beanie; Action Face figure; Google Chromecast; commemorative football

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m., North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Not available

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 23, 7 p.m., UCF vs. Florida, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

Gift suite; headphones; cooler backpack; beach towel; Ice Shaker bottle

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl (canceled)

Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Memphis vs. Hawaii, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Electronics gift suite; Oakley sunglasses and backpack; Kahala aloha shirt; beach towel; swim trunks

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m., Ball State. vs. Georgia State, Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

Gift suite; Fossil watch; ESPN beanie and rolling travel bag; Big Game autograph football

Quick Lane Bowl

Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Western Michigan vs. Nevada, Ford Field (Detroit)

JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth, noise-canceling wireless headphones by Harman; $175 Best Buy gift card; PhotoSlap life-sized photo stickers; backpack and tag; commemorative football; other game merchandise

Military Bowl presented by Peraton (canceled)

Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m., East Carolina vs. Boston College, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ( Annapolis, Md.)

$350 Mastercard gift card by University Fancards; wireless headphones; beanie

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 28, Noon, Houston vs. Auburn, Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

Gift suite; hat; Ice Shaker bottle; shadow kit

Servpro First Responder Bowl

Dec. 28, 3:15 p.m., Air Force vs. Louisville, Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

Gift suite; Action Face personalized figure; Anker phone charger; commemorative football

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m., Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis)

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker; Caravelle by Bulova watch; Nike backpack, sunglasses, athletic shoes and sport sandals; commemorative football

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28, 8 p.m., N.C. State vs. UCLA, Petco Park (San Diego)

Gift suite; fleece hoodie; short sleeve T-shirt; long sleeve T-shirt

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Dec. 28, 10:15 p.m., West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Chase Field (Phoenix)

Theragun Pro massager; Lululemon 22L Cruiser backpack; 26-ounce Ice Shaker bottle

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Canceled)

Dec. 29, 11 a.m., SMU vs. Virginia, Fenway Park (Boston)

Gift suite; Bose Sport wireless earbuds; L.L.Bean dopp kit; personalized mini baseball with the player’s name and jersey number

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 29, 2:15 p.m., Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, Yankee Stadium (New York),

A variety of New Era products and a shopping experience at Harmon NYC Store; Balfour ring

Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m., Clemson vs. Iowa State, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

$400 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; commemorative football

Valero Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29, 9:15 p.m., Oregon vs. Oklahoma, Alamodome (San Antonio),

$490 Mastercard gift card by University Fancards; Ice Shaker bottle; mini-helmet; team panoramic photo

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m., North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

Hypervolt Go massager; shopping experience at Belk’s Southpark flagship store

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nissan Stadium (Nashville),

Gift suite

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Dec. 30, 7 p.m., Michigan State. vs. Pitt, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta),

$400 Mastercard gift card by University Fancards; Fossil watch; commemorative football

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 30, 10:30 p.m., Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Gift suite

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Dec. 31, 11 a.m., Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville)

Maui Jim sunglasses fitting; Fossil watch; waterproof Bluetooth speaker; noise-canceling headphones; powerbank; Tile Bluetooth wireless tracker

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Dec. 31, Noon, Washington State vs. Miami, Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas),

Gift suite; Majestic pro-base fleece pullover; Timely watch; Ogio Excelsior backpack; cap; souvenir coin

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (Canceled)

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., Boise State vs. Central Michigan, Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)

Lululemon backpack; Reveal custom suit jacket; bucket hat; Hypervolt Go massager; BBTEK wireless waterproof Bluetooth light-up speaker

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Dec. 31, 3:30, Alabama vs. Cincinnati, AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas),

Would not disclose

Capital One Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Dec. 31, 7:30, Michigan vs. Georgia, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Gift suite; Tourneau watch; commemorative football

Outback Bowl

Jan. 1, Noon, Arkansas vs. Penn State, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

$150 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; Jostens ring; $25 Outback Steakhouse gift card; hat

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Jan. 1, 1 p.m., Iowa vs. Kentucky, Camping World Stadium (Orlando),

$400 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; commemorative football

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 1, 1 p.m., Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

PlayStation 5 console and a TBD game

Rose Bowl presented by Capital One Venture X

Jan. 1, 5 p.m., Ohio State vs. Utah, Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.),

Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty snapback hat

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., Baylor vs. Ole Miss, Caesars Superdome (New Orleans),

Gift suite; Fossil watch; New Era hat; hooded T-shirt

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Jan. 4, 9 p.m., Kansas State vs. LSU, NRG Stadium (Houston),

Gift suite; Nike backpack, hat and drawstring bag; belt buckle; cowboy hat; bandana

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Jan. 8, 8 p.m., TBD vs. TBD, Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis),

Would not disclose (last year’s gifts: Diesel watch; watch trunk; Claire Chase luggage)

