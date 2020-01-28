BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Gardner-Webb men's basketball team is likely the only one in the country riding a 1.5-game winning streak. That oddity is due to Monday's game with Hampton being suspended at halftime because of a shot clock malfunction.
"This is a new one for me," GWU coach Tim Craft said. "I have been part of games where we have had shot clock difficulties before, but we always found a way to finish the game. We had a plan in place to keep the time at the scorer's table and have the PA announcer count down the final 10 seconds, but Hampton elected not to finish the game under those conditions and finish the second half at a later date."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.