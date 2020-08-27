Erosion along one of the drives at Duncan Memorial Park was a cause for discussion during a meeting of the Grand Haven park’s commission last week.
“This was the result of our walk-through,” said commission President Roger Cotner, referring to a visit he and other commissioners took through the park in late July to take note of any possible issues. “What we noticed was some fairly significant erosion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.