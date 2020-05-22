When new board members are appointed to the Duncan Park Commission, members host an election for president and secretary.
With the appointment of Jennifer Holland on March 23, commissioners took up the vote on Tuesday during a virtual meeting. After the vote, Roger Cotner was named president and Aaron van Baal was named secretary of the commission.
