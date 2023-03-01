Public comment at Tuesday's Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting lasted more than three hours and featured more than 50 speakers.
One of the most passionate pleas came from Joe Carron of the Ottawa County Republican Party. He requested that the county board work to defend their Second Amendment rights and asked them to make Ottawa County a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
“I’m here today to remind all of us the importance of protecting and defending our constitutional rights. There are those who want to turn mental health issues into a gun issue,” Carron said. “This is something we cannot allow.
“…The executive committee of the Ottawa County Republican Party respectfully asks the Ottawa County Board of Commissioner, the Ottawa County Sheriff and the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney to declare their support for the Second Amendment rights of all Ottawa County citizens that are protected by the United States Constitution,” Carron continued.
There were a number of other commenters who followed suit and encouraged the board to do as Carron had requested.
According to the website Gun Owners of America (GOA), “Second Amendment Sanctuaries refer to ordinances adopted by some jurisdictions in the United States to prevent the enforcement of certain gun control measures that violate the Second Amendment. The ordinances typically prevent the expenditure of funds for various gun control proposals, such as gun bans, registration, enforcement of gun background checks, and red flag laws.”
A few commenters pleaded with the board to approve the hiring of additional staff to Community Mental Health (CMH). In February, at the county’s finance committee meeting, the board decided to postpone giving their approval to create eight new full-time positions at CMH. These positions, if created, would cost $572,307 and be paid for using grant money.
Another espoused the virtues of so-called Christian nationalism
"Board members have been called Christian nationalists because they govern by Christian principles," Stephen Rockman said. "Allegedly they have a nefarious plot to takeover the county, they are trying to impose a theocracy and fascism, or racism. But cutting through it this is playground name calling to bludgeon, bully and intimidate and keep Christian conservatisms out of the public square. To shame them for not being good, easily controlled moderate republicans."
Rockman said there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that would prevent anyone from governing on the basis of the separation of church and state.
"In the alternative, history has shown us government based on something other than Christian principles, like the National Socialist German Workers Party, The Union of Soviet Socialist Republic and the Communist Party of China," Rockman said. "That is what the separation of church and state looks like, something like a dystopia. I prefer Christian nationalism."
Many other commenters spoke in opposition to past decisions made by the board. Several spoke out against the dissolution of the county’s DEI department, the hiring of County Administrator John Gibbs, the hiring of the Kallman Legal Group as its corporate counsel as well as the hiring of Kelly as its public health officer.
