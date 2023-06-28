The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to "protect child innocence."
The resulution “encourages individuals and communities to promote the good and the honorable to children rather than the normalization of sexual behaviors, protecting the health and wellbeing of our children and the future of our county.”
The resolution appears to be a response to the county’s health department participating in local Pride events that took place in Grand Haven and Holland earlier this month. Several members of the board had already voiced their disapproval during last week’s Health and Human Services Committee.
The motion also appeared to be in retaliation toward organizations that the Ottawa Impact-lead Board of Commissioners disapprove of on moral grounds. One such organization is Holland’s Out on The Lakeshore (OTL), which hosts the annual Pride festival in the city, and receives some grant funding from the county.
“I am asking my colleagues tonight to pass a resolution to protect childhood innocence,” Commissioner and Ottawa Impact co-founder Sylvia Rhodea said. “Both the Grand Haven Pride Festival and the Holland Pride recently celebrated LGBTQ+, with children handing money to drag queens at a drag event in Grand Haven.
“The county health department and several aligned organizations were in attendance as vendors,” she continued. “It is time to define the ‘plus’ flag. Which groups may fall under the plus?”
Among those the plus supposedly represented, Rhodea said were furries, “People who dress as furry animals and use litter boxes;” as well as people who practice polyamory, beastiality and pedophiles.
Speaking on behalf of OTL, Executive Director Kate Leighton-Colburn said, “I want to address the blog post you penned last month, Mr. Moss, and the resolution on the agenda tonight. In it you defended to sign our grant memorandum with the Latin phrase bi cotus, meaning signed under duress."
Leighton-Colburn read a portion of Moss’ post about the county not supporting “activist organizations that support and promote the sexualization of children,” to which Leighton-Colburn responded, “In this statement you accuse us of sexualizing children. You feel this way despite never having participated in our events or spoken to any of us directly. Our youth and family events are of course designed to meet the needs of young people, and are therefore created to be developmentally appropriate, and in no way sexualizes children.
“Like Commissioner (Allison) Miedema said at the June HHS (Health and Human Services) committee, ‘children are precious,' in that we both agree upon,” Leighton-Colburn continued. “But based on the before mentioned blog post, I question that reasoning behind this resolution. Unlike the blog post from Mr. Moss with support from his peers, the resolution is broad and vaguely written,” she continued.
Commissioner Doug Zylstra was also concerned over the resolution's lack of clarity.
“I guess for county staff and all of us here, do we have a list of events, activities, content and institutions that support normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth that resources and staff could not be allocated towards?” he asked.
Board Chairman and Ottawa Impact co-founder Joe Moss said he didn’t think there was a list; Zylstra requested the resolution be tabled so a list could be provided.
“Obviously, this resolution was written out of a response that yourself or Commissioner Rhodea disapproved of,” Zylstra. “For the sake of staff I think it would be helpful to have that list of activities, programs, events, content and institutions so they know ahead of time what staff and resources should not be allocated toward.”
As the discussion progressed, Moss became increasingly more frustrated with Zylstra. Moss said he thought the language, “stood pretty well on its own.”
“What you are saying is, let’s pass this incomplete resolution and complete it later on,” Zylstra responded. “I don’t think it is fair to this board, I don’t think it is fair to these residents, and I don’t think it is fair to staff.”
Grand Haven’s commissioner, Roger Bergman, said he was concerned that the resolution might cause county employees to quit their jobs and leave in protest.
Roger Belknap, who represents Grand Haven, Robinson and Spring Lake townships, said he thought it was important for the board to set guidance and appreciated the concerns of both Zylstra and Bergman.
He then added, "For me without hesitation, I am ready to advocate on behalf of child innocence, with more work to be done later."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.