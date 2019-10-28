Committee prepares for 2019 Soup for All

Organizers are gearing up for this year's Soup for All.
Last week, members of the Soup for All committee participated in an event at Jumpin’ Java in downtown Grand Haven to raise awareness about the upcoming fundraising lunch and collect bowls for it.
Soup for All is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Grand Haven. The money raised through the annual event is distributed to agencies that assist with homelessness prevention efforts such as housing assistance and food pantries.
Last year, about 700 people were served between to-go orders and those dining at the lunchtime event. Between sponsorships and the tickets sold, the 2018 event raised nearly $29,000.
Organizations started collecting more bowls to help with the flow of diners for this year. They’re hoping to serve a total of 1,000 people this year, according to Stacey Ruwe, a Soup for All committee member.
Anyone interested in donating bowls can drop them off at Jumpin’ Java or contact the event committee via its Facebook page: SoupForAllMI.
Organizers are also seeking organizations to apply to receive grants from the annual event. The deadline to apply is Nov. 8. To apply, email colleen@servprolakeshore.com.
To qualify for the grant, a church or agency must be located in the Tri-Cities area, meet IRS guidelines for receiving donations and have a homeless prevention program. They must complete an application, be accessible to Tri-Cities residents, distribute funds within 12 months, and participate in the 2019 event by selling 10 or more tickets to it. Organizations will also give a five-minute presentation about their services and how they will spend the funding.
Tickets for the event are $10, and can be purchased at the door or online at bit.ly/soupforall.
Residents and businesses can also place to-go orders. Orders can be placed online at bit.ly/soupforall, and they’re due by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
To-go orders can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the church. Orders include bread and a cookie.
Sponsorships up to $1,000 also remain available. Each sponsorship level provides different types of recognition. To sponsor, visit bit.ly/soupforall.
