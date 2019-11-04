A free workshop set for Saturday aims at adding to the tools parents use in communicating with their children.
Beginning at 9 a.m., speech-language pathologists with the Shoreline Center will lead families in workshops at the Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave.
“We hope to make this a fun morning,” said Kimberly Schoeck, speech-language pathologist with the Shoreline Center. “What we want parents to come away with is a feeling of empowerment in communicating effectively with their children.”
Schoeck said families will be using hands-on activities to learn POWR+ strategies, which she learned during a conference in March.
POWR+ strategies support communication for individuals using augmented or alternative communication, such as devices, sign language and more, according to a flier about Saturday’s event.
Families of individuals who use augmented or alternative communication systems are encouraged to bring their devices to the workshop.
“Parents are the prime communicators with their child; they can help their child communicate better,” Schoeck said, noting this workshop can help parents know more about what their child wants to talk about. “We really encourage people to come out if they want to develop tools they can use to communicate with their children.”
Registration is required for this event as space is limited. Families can register by calling 616-935-7606.
