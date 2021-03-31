Despite the local Earth Day committee’s decision to cancel their annual celebration for a second straight year due to COVID-19, they encourage the community to celebrate in their own ways. This poster, crafted by artist Christy Dreese, can be seen around town starting this week.
Although COVID-19 has led to the abandonment of the celebration of Earth Day on the Lakeshore for a second straight year, the local committee still encourages the importance of awareness of caring for our planet.
“This has become a celebration for people to put on their calendars,” committee member Leslie Newman said. “It’s important for the community to stay connected with water, wetlands and protection of the Earth.”
