In remembrance of Cmdr. Michael J. Smith (Retired), Sharon Behm, Chairman of the Coast Guard Festival, and the Klaassen Family Funeral Home are asking the Tri-Cities Communities to show their respect and gratitude by flying their Coast Guard Flags and Banners from Monday, May 1 through Monday, May 8.
Smith died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27.
"Mike has given so much to our communities, including 17 wonderful Coast Guard Festivals. This is just a small tribute how we can thank his wife Cathy, children, and grandchildren for his many years of service," they said in a press release.
Smith's visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday May 7 at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home in Grand Haven. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake.
