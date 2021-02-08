Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.