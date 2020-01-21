WEDNESDAY, January 22
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lloyd’s Bayou Senior Apartments, 17046 Lloyds Bayou Drive, Spring Lake.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
January Series Lectures of Calvin University: 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s Class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Teen ‘Scape: 3:30-5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Kids in the Kitchen: 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Artisan of Grand Haven, 1322 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Fee: $35 resident, $50 nonresident.
I Survived! Disasters and How to Be Prepared: 4 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Adobe Creative Cloud Demo: 6-8 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
VFW Auxiliary: 7 p.m. at VFW, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven.
Open Pickleball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
THURSDAY, January 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
Tri-Cities Toastmasters: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
LiveWise: 10 a.m. to noon at Tri-Cities YMCA, 1 Y. Drive, Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y. Drive, Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
January Series Lectures of Calvin University: 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Pinochie: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Winterfest Glowbowl: 4-8 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow. Lift tickets: $5.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Lecture by Shakespeare Scholar Dr. John Cox: 5:30 p.m. at Martha Miller for Global Communication, 257 Columbia Ave., Holland.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Celebrating the first 100-years of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Grand Haven: Reflections through a documentary film project: 6:30-8 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Birding Basics: Bird Identification: 7-8:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
