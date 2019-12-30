TUESDAY, December 31
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Quilting Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y. Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Women’s Support Group: 1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Mahjongg: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pickleball: 4-6 p.m. at Christian Reformed Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven.
Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes: 5-8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Karaoke: 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Lighthouse Quilters: 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Muskegon Area Celiac Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 4617 Grand Haven Road, Norton Shores.
FOE Women’s Auxiliary Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique and Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Civil Air Patrol: 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.
Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adeline’s Rehearsal: 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.
WEDNESDAY, January 1
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Breast Friends Support Group: 10-11:30 a.m. at Mercy Health Johnson Cancer Family Center, 1440 E. Sherman Ave., Muskegon.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Huizenga Office Hours: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Congressman’s Grand Haven office, 1 S. Harbor Drive, Suite 6B. RSVP for a 15-minute time slot.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road, Muskegon.
Parkinson’s Power Support Group: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road, Muskegon.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s Class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
History Book Club: 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
Open Pickleball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
