Grand Haven’s Community Center may soon have a new name – Community Park Place.

The city debuted the name change on Saturday at the Encounter the Arts event held at the center.

nomoginnis
nomoginnis

I think it is supposed to be "Central Park Place"

COAgma
COAgma

Community Park Plaza or Community Park Place? Plaza is in the headline, Place is in the article.

