On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, many locals gathered at the American Legion to honor those who died that day.

Members of the Grand Haven VFW, American Legion, local law enforcement and elected leaders gathered Saturday to honor first responders and members of the military for their continued service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.