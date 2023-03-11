Muskegon Community College has assembled a panel of public safety, psychology, and political science experts for a community dialogue on mass shootings.
The “conversation about an American problem” will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, March 20. The event is part of the college’s “And Justice for All…” series and its long-running MCC Lecture Series.
Dr. Andy Wible, MCC instructor and lecture series coordinator, suggested adding the topic to the series after the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13.
“MCC works closely with MSU on several academic programs, so the tragedy at MSU was really felt here by faculty, staff, and students,” Wible said.
The intent of the the conversation is to engage community and campus members in a discussion about the diverse ways that mass shootings can impact a community, including mental health, legislation, and public safety. Panelists include Jessica Houser, MCC psychology instructor; David Takitaki, political science instructor at Ferris State University and MCC; and Timothy Kozal, Director of Public Safety for the City of Muskegon. The discussion will be moderated by Wible.
MCC President, Dr. John Selmon, acknowledged the impact of the MSU shooting in his Feb. 14 letter to the campus.
“We understand the potential impact that this tragedy may have on your mental health. … Please direct students who are seeking support to our MCC Counseling Office.”
His letter explained that MCC’s Crisis Prevention Team reviewed security measures immediately after the event and reminded campus members of the college’s extensive security and safety protocols.
There is no cost to attend any of the MCC Lecture Series or “And Justice for All…” events, which are at the Muskegon Community College main campus in room 1300 of MCC’s Stevenson Center for Higher Education. MCC’s main campus is at 221 S. Quarterline in Muskegon.
Additional information is available at www.muskegon cc.edu/lecture-series.
