Momentum Center members walk across the historical Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where civil rights marchers were beaten by police officers, known as “Bloody Sunday” in 1965. This was one of the stops along the Civil Rights Road Trip, a cultural immersion experience hosted by The Momentum Center.
ABOVE: Participants of The Momentum Center’s Civil Rights Road Trip stop for a bite to eat and socialize during their travels in April. RIGHT: One of the stops of The Momentum Center’s Civil Rights Road Trip was the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, where four young black girls were killed in a bomb set off by Ku Klux Klan members in 1963.
One of the stops of The Momentum Center’s Civil Rights Road Trip was the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, where four young black girls were killed in a bomb set off by Ku Klux Klan members in 1963.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photos
Courtesy photo
A group photo of The Momentum Center members on the Civil Rights Road Trip in April.
Community members and participants of The Momentum Center for Social Engagement Center are reflecting on their experiences from a Civil Rights Road Trip, where they traveled Down South and toured historical sites that begin to tell the story of the Black American experience.
“A pilgrimage was really what it was,” said Daryl Fischer, who helped plan the trip for months before they took in April. “We hear about these events and we might see pictures of these places, but to actually walk yourself – being there made it more real.”
