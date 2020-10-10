Proposed Sims Site Redevelopment

This illustration shows an overview of the proposed redevelopment of the Board of Light & Power’s Sims site on Harbor Island. The master plan for the redevelopment will be considered by the utility’s Board of Directors on Oct. 15.

 Artist rendering

The first of three community discussions on Grand Haven’s future power sources will take place next week.

The Grand Haven Energy Organization is putting on this event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Vladtheimp
Any bets on whether the "diverse panel" will include representatives of the fossil fuel industry to balance those of the renewable energy industry?

