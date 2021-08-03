FERRYSBURG — Participants were happy that cooler temperatures and a nice breeze made conditions nice for the Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic on Sunday.

“The kids are loving it,” said Emily Stearley, chairperson of the Ferrysburg Recreation Committee, which organizes the annual event at Coast Guard Park in Ferrysburg. “It’s fun to be able to plan things that my family can participate in and that the community can, too.”

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.