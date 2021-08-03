Claudia and Madeline Camerieri get prizes after participating in a ring toss game at the Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic on Sunday. Kristina Camerieri (bent over) said her family was visiting from Singapore. Also shown is Kristina's mother, Julie Walker, of Spring Lake.
Sgt. Christie Wendt, of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, helps fit a child with a life jacket donated by the West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
Mary Kaiser helps her grandson, Asher Born, 1, wave a Coast Guard flag during the Community Picnic on Sunday.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Lt. Niles Pierson, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Field Office Grand Haven, thanks attendees for being so welcoming to the Coast Guard.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Sgt. Jon Knott lets Lena DeJohn, 5, and David Hahn, 6, have a "ride" on a patrol boat.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Emily Stearley poses with her children, while they wait for a turn on the pony rides.
FERRYSBURG — Participants were happy that cooler temperatures and a nice breeze made conditions nice for the Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic on Sunday.
“The kids are loving it,” said Emily Stearley, chairperson of the Ferrysburg Recreation Committee, which organizes the annual event at Coast Guard Park in Ferrysburg. “It’s fun to be able to plan things that my family can participate in and that the community can, too.”
