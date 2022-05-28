Various community groups gathered at area cemeteries this week to place flags next to the grave markers of our veterans.
On Thursday night, local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops met at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. The Girl Scouts were joined by Dave MacKellar, a past commander of the local American Legion post. He led the girls in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, then taught them how to properly fold an American Flag.
