Riley-Jo Peltier was born at just 23 weeks and four days. Her parents, Kathy-Jo and Jay Peltier of Grand Haven, watched over their little girl for 133 days in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
"It was a roller coaster," Jay said. "You had your up days, your down days. It was a journey that changed us both."
But Riley-Jo was a fighter. Doctors gave her a 5 percent chance of living, and she beat all the odds.
During that time in the NICU, a family friend gave Riley-Jo a small, pink and brown blanket. It stayed with her in her isolette.
Due to her early start to life, Riley-Jo is left with some lasting medical conditions, including a neurological syndrome called pontocerebellar atrophy aplasia. Now 12 years old, it has caused her to be in and out of hospitals most of her life.
During all those doctor visits and hospital stays, her brown and pink blanket has been right there with her.
On March 22, the family was at the Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for another visit. It was a long day — 15 hours spent at the Grand Rapids hospital.
When they returned home the next day, Kathy-Jo says her daughter was upset. Riley-Jo is largely nonverbal, but she repeated "black and pink," while holding up another blanket.
"I’m like, your brown and pink?" Kathy-Jo said. "Did you lose it? And she said yes. I said, 'Do you know where?' She said, 'ER, ER.'"
Kathy-Jo called the hospital, but the blanket was not in any lost-and-found bins. She thought it may be lost for good, but she decided to take a long-shot and post for help on Facebook.
One group she posted in was a Grand Haven page, where she soon had hundreds of comments, likes and shares. People offered to buy and make new ones, and help her look for the blanket.
"I just think it’s so amazing people were so caring and went out of their way," Jay said. "Looked around the hospital, that kind of thing, to find a blanket."
Meanwhile, a nurse working in pediatric surgery at the hospital noticed a brown and pink blanket at a nurse's station the next day. Courtney LeClaire did not think much of it at the time, but took a mental note of the color and design. Then, she logged onto Facebook and saw Kathy-Jo's post.
"And as soon as I saw the little tag at the bottom, she had attached some pictures," LeClaire said. "I knew that that was the one I had seen at the hospital."
LeClaire was not working the day she saw the post, so she called up to the hospital. Another hospital worker found it again and set it aside for her to pick up.
"Working at the children's hospital, almost all of our patients come to the hospital with some kind of stuffed animal or blanket, to just help them feel more secure," LeClaire said. "So, we take it very seriously that we never want to lose those items. We know how important they are to the kids."
LeClaire arranged to have her parents drop off the blanket to the Peltier family, because they lived close by in Grand Haven. However, they did not tell Riley-Jo that her blanket was on the way back to her.
LeClaire's parents reunited the girl and her blanket this past Thursday night.
"It’s amazing, I feel so blessed, and so excited," Kathy-Jo said. "Her support is back."
Through a communication app on her tablet, Riley-Jo said, "Thank you so much" to those who brought her blanket back home.
