A Community Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. The public is invited.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. in front of fire department, located at 525 Washington Ave. A $25 donation includes a T-shirt. The run starts at that location and ends at the Harborfront Place parking lot in downtown Grand Haven.
The community run is part of the greater Law Enforcement Torch Run, which includes a week-long series of community runs that let members of the public run shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement personnel to raise money and awareness of the Special Olympics.
Law enforcement personnel also participate in a 750-mile relay event, known as the central run, which starts in Copper Harbor and ends at Belle Isle. The relay started Monday.
For more information, go online to www.somi.org, click on events and go to LETR (Law Enforcement Torch Run) Week.
