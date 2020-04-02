Local organizations are working to meet community needs — from food trucks to food pantries and more.
Last week, volunteers helped distribute three box truck’s worth of fresh produce that would have previously gone to restaurants, said Josh Bytwerk, executive director of Love in Action of the Tri-Cities.
Two weeks ago, volunteers served more than five times the number of people who were served in previous weeks. More than 700 families were served through Love in Action’s food pantries, food truck and Backpack Blessings program. Bytwerk noted that number doesn’t include the families served during its fresh produce giveaways.
During regular times, Bytwerk said they serve a couple hundred families. Love in Action’s Backpack Blessings program serves about 500 students.
In weeks leading up to the statewide closures, Bytwerk said they worked to communicate with a wide range of people in the Tri-Cities area for donations, and they saw people give in different ways. He noted that Walmart and Meijer have also made generous monetary donations.
“This community has been so generous,” Bytwerk said.
Love in Action is currently accepting donations of canned meat, fruit, vegetables, soup and stews; and peanut butter and jelly. Donations can be dropped off at Grand Haven City Hall, 519 Washington Ave.; Love in Action, 1106 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven; All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake; and Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive in Grand Haven.
Maj. Heather Holman of The Salvation Army said they’re seeing more families who haven’t been to a food pantry before. To fulfill the need, Holman said the Grand Haven corps is adapting as the need changes and trying to fill gaps. Last Friday, it partnered with Love in Action to provide 327 families with fresh produce.
Additionally, the local Salvation Army corps changed pantry hours in an effort to accommodate more people, and they considered how often households can visit. They’ve also been sharing information about resources in the area, Holman said.
In recent weeks and months, Holman said they served a steady number of clients, but it was lower than usual. Now, Holman said the need they’re seeing compares to the level of families they served in 2008-09.
“Middle-class and even middle-upper-class families are seeking assistance for the first time,” she said. “I’m sure as paychecks stop coming, we will see even more.”
The Salvation Army currently needs donations of ramen noodles, rice, spaghetti, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, canned meat, soup, pasta, breakfast foods, and foods that are easy for children to make. The organization is also seeking donations of diapers, wipes and toiletries. Holman noted the donations will also be used to help transitional and emergency housing families.
In addition to food donations, Holman said they will soon need volunteers to help deep clean the emergency shelter houses. They are in need of pillows, sheets and towels for the shelter.
The People Center Director Karen Reenders said they aren’t as busy as she had expected, but she plans to see what the coming week brings. The People Center’s hours were changed, as did the way food is provided. They are currently taking phone calls only and filling bags for clients.
Although the number of people served is down from previous months, Reenders said she thinks it might take clients a week or so to catch onto the changes.
The People Center plans to provide food as long as supplies last. Reenders said stores aren’t allowing them to purchase foods in cases.
The Spring Lake-based organization is accepting food donations. They let the items sit for 72 hours before placing them on the shelves. Reenders said they aren’t accepting clothing donations at this time.
Looking ahead, Bytwerk said he anticipates the need for assistance to continue. For now, he said it has been amazing seeing people come together to volunteer with dozens stepping up and helping out, which he calls a “game-changer.”
“Compassion is the best antidote for fear,” Bytwerk said. “Once you start to care for people, you stop being afraid, and that’s what happens here every day.”
The Backpack Blessings program is available at the food distribution sites for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. Those times and locations include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Ferry Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School and the River Haven community.
Residents can call The People Center at 616-844-6710 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Calls and orders will only be accepted at those times.
The Salvation Army in Grand Haven can be contacted at 616-842-3380. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the corps’ website at sagrandhaven.org.
Love in Action can be reached by calling 616-846-2701.
