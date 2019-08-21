Concept Metals acquires Freedom Manufacturing

SPRING LAKE TWP. — The acquisition of a Grand Rapids-area manufacturer will add 46 employees to a Spring Lake-area company’s workforce, company officials say.
Concept Metals Group recently acquired Comstock Park-based Freedom Manufacturing Inc. The Spring Lake Township-based integrated company provides custom-formed and finished metal components for the automotive, office furniture, appliance and other industries. The addition gives Concept Metals advanced precision machining capabilities and enhanced engineering services, which will allow the combined company to provide product-complete offerings to customers, its officials said.
Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
Founded in 1985 as a one-man machining operation, Freedom Manufacturing now serves clients in the medical devices, material handling and office furniture industries, as well as tool and die, aerospace, utility, and heavy equipment repair.
Company founder and President Robert Baker will remain with the company as president to transition his 40-plus years of knowledge and experience to the new leadership team.
Day-to-day operations of Freedom will be led by Rick Williams, who brings 30 years of manufacturing experience to his new role as general manager.
“The acquisition will strengthen our core competencies and provide more diverse and complete solutions to our current client base, which give us an entry into new markets,” Concept Metals Group CEO John Walton said. “... Working together, we will deliver a better value proposition for our customers by offering complementary products and services that allow us to be a single-source supplier.”
Freedom Manufacturing provides CNC machining, single and multi-spindle machining, assembly, kitting and packaging, and welding services to clients who need precision-machined components from aluminum, steels, brass and plastics. Starting from a 400-square-foot rented space in downtown Grand Rapids, Freedom expanded to a 25,500-square-foot facility in Comstock Park with more engineers per capita than its competitors, company officials said.
Baker has earned a reputation in the industry as being the go-to machine shop for difficult-to-engineer products and solutions.
“I had been looking for an opportunity to transition for several years, but never found the right fit – until John (Walton),” Baker said. “He has the same belief in his people that I do. We have the same core values. While it will be hard to step away, I feel confident in the future of Freedom Manufacturing with John and his team at the helm.”
Concept Metals Group was founded in 1983 and has since expanded to 70 employees and three locations in Spring Lake and one in Holland. The company started in rollforming as Concept Engineering, but later expanded its services due to customer demand and now operates Concept Metal Products, Concept Metal Fabrication and Integricoat.
Walton has a 30-year career of success in office furniture and automotive manufacturing in West Michigan. He purchased CMG in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.