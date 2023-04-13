U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten gets a tour of the Tri-Cities Family YMCA from CEO Gregory Coil, after expressing her support of the facility’s capital improvement project to the House Appropriations Committee.
U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten shows off her congressional pin to a pre-school class Wednesday afternoon at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA in Grand Haven.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Tri-Cities Family YMCA CEO Gregory Coil talks to Congresswoman Hillary Scholten and other members of the YMCA board of directors about the non-profit’s capital improvement project.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A woman sits overlooking the pool Wednesday afternoon at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA in Grand Haven.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Grand Haven’s congresswoman Hillary Scholten, who represents Michigan’s 3rd congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, paid a visit to the local YMCA to learn more about their facility and their plans for improvement on Wednesday.
Scholten recently included the Tri-Cities Family YMCA’s $10 million capital improvement project for various improvements and additions to the 60-year-old facility in her community projects submission to the House Appropriations Committee for the 2024 fiscal year – sending the project further up the pipeline to get potential federal funding.
