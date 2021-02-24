Village of Spring Lake officials approved a construction partner for the redevelopment of Tanglefoot Park along the Grand River, including an open-air pavilion. The park is a former RV campground owned by the village.
Village of Spring Lake officials approved a construction partner for the redevelopment of Tanglefoot Park along the Grand River, including an open-air pavilion. The park is a former RV campground owned by the village.
Artist’s renderings
The Michigan DNR Trust Fund last year awarded a $300,000 grant to Spring Lake for its Tanglefoot Park improvements.
GDK Construction has been approved as the general contractor for the Village of Spring Lake’s Tanglefoot Park redevelopment project.
The Village Council voted last week to have the Holland firm oversee the $3 million project that includes an open-air building, splash pad, handicap-accessible kayak launch, fire pit, and artwork honoring Gary and Vicki Verplank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.