GDK Construction has been approved as the general contractor for the Village of Spring Lake’s Tanglefoot Park redevelopment project.

The Village Council voted last week to have the Holland firm oversee the $3 million project that includes an open-air building, splash pad, handicap-accessible kayak launch, fire pit, and artwork honoring Gary and Vicki Verplank.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.