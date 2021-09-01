Grand Haven Township’s Pottawattomie Park continues to be open, but in addition to construction that was already being done, on Aug. 30 the contractors closed both the park’s beach and the floating dock.
The park’s pavilion, playground, athletic fields, bathrooms and parking lot all remain open.
