The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported another record-high number of daily cases Saturday. The state recorded 6,225 cases of COVID-19, going beyond Thursday's record of 5,710.
The total number of cases is 207,794.
These high case counts also come as the state recorded the highest rate of testing, with over 75,000 diagnostic tests being performed on Friday. However, that is paired with a 7-day positivity rate of 9% and increasing hospitalizations statewide.
There were 65 deaths recorded Saturday, but 42 came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is 7,578.
This data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 30. It shows that 128,981 people have recovered from the virus. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.
Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 2,411 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 202 patients on ventilators as of Nov. 6.
Ottawa County
As of Sunday, Nov. 8, there were 7,277 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa County.
There are a total of 87 deaths, with no new deaths reported since Friday. Weekend deaths are reported on Monday.
There is a 3.7 percent hospitalization rate in Ottawa County with 3,987 recovered.
Total cases added on Saturday were 194.
