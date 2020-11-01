Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Saturday's cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,792 daily cases of coronavirus Saturday, making the total 179,180.
There were 31 deaths recorded, which included 20 from a review of death certificate data.
The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 30. It shows that 121,093 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.
Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 1,715 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 167 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 30.
In Ottawa County, 78 people have died after contracting the virus. As of Saturday, there were 5,779 positive cases reported. Of that number, 3.7 percent have been hospitalized and 3,664 have recovered.
Sadly, public health care experts' projections and estimates are coming to fruition. As communities move indoors, the rate of infections is going up to dangerous levels here in Michigan and across the country, with very few states unaffected. Medical professionals are seeing a greater degree of severity in infections affecting all age groups, resulting in upticks in hospitalizations, as well as serious side effects in people who were infected and recovered months ago. It doesn't help matters that Trump, showing a reckless indifference to human life on a massive scale, has essentially quit trying to deal with the pandemic, and has left Americans to fend for themselves.....we're on our own. Some people - mostly his supporters - believe his lies and manipulations, and have adopted a blase' attitude about safety precautions. The consequences of this lack of a national public health pandemic plan are high unemployment, a crippled economy, and millions of Americans without jobs and health care insurance coverage. The Trump campaign website doesn't even have a listing for health care - instead, the Trump administration has a lawsuit to destroy the ACA which will be heard in the Supreme Court on November 10, which threatens the health care of millions more. In contrast, Joe Biden has a thorough plan to address the pandemic, which he recognizes as being necessary before any long-lasting healing of the economy can begin. That's true and courageous leadership.
