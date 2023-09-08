Ferrysburg Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Tim O’Donnell leads Tuesday night’s council meeting, as Mayor Scott Blease was absent. O’Donnell is also a paid, on-call firefighter for the city’s department.
FERRYSBURG — The City Council passed a new ordinance into law Tuesday night, adding a captain position to the Ferrysburg Fire Department.
“They’re changing the organization of the fire department a little bit, having one chief, an assistant fire chief, a captain and two lieutenants,” said City Manager Craig Bessinger, adding that the former structure consisted of a chief, two assistant chiefs, and lieutenants.
