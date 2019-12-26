Council approves 5-year Paddle Pub pact

Grand Haven Paddle Pub will be returning for another season and into the future.
During its latest meeting, the Grand Haven City Council approved having the city contract with the business for another five years.
Paddle Pub is a 16-passenger cycleboat, which riders power by pedaling while captains Lilly Olsen and Jarrod Hasse steer. It was new to Grand Haven this past summer and the owners plan to continue the business of taking people on two-hour treks on the Grand River.
“I’m glad to see this coming back for the foreseeable future,” Councilman Ryan Cummins said.
The approved contract, for $7,050 for the first year and $6,000 for years two through five, is similar to what is done for 16 charter boat slips, according to City Manager Pat McGinnis.
“We charge a certain amount per year for those 16 charter slips," McGinnis explained. "When one opens up, we take bids just in case there are multiple parties interested in one slip. We take a bid for the first year, then after that, everybody pays the same.”
McGinnis told councilmembers that the slip price was set at $6,000, instead of $5,000 like other slips, due to its size.
Paddle Pub will be located at the city’s angled dock, which is larger than other slips.
“I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback,” Mayor Bob Monetza said. “As far as I know, this was a great operation.”
