Council moves forward on Depot renovations

Grand Haven’s City Council took the next steps in renovating the Grand Trunk Depot during its meeting on Jan. 6.
Council approved a grant application of $10,000 to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, as well as a $3,500 local match to help develop a consensus design plan. The motion also approved an agreement with Progressive AE.
“Renovation of the Grand Haven Grand Trunk Depot remains a top priority for the city,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said in the meeting packet.
McGinnis said there are many stakeholders -- including the city, Grand Haven Main Street - Downtown Development Authority, the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg, the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation and the Tri-cities Historical Museum, involved in the discussion.
"In our ongoing quest to maximize consensus whenever possible, we are continuing to attempt to forge a plan that will earn the support of all stakeholders," McGinnis said.
This agreement works through the first three phases of a five-part plan for exterior renovations. City Council approved the renovations in early October with a 3-2 vote; Councilmembers Mike Fritz and Bob Monetza, who was later voted in as mayor, were the dissenting members.
In the packet, Progressive AE said considerations of the design include keeping the historic significance of the building, upgrades to the facility, accessibility and more.
The first phase of the project was due diligence: creating a preliminary design schedule and a base drawing for use in planning and design, supporting the collections of historic photos of the Depot and outlining an asset summary for future costs. This phase was completed in early December.
Programming is the second phase and took place in early- to mid-December. This phase included work sessions to establish objectives for goal setting, aligning a project budget and more.
Mid- to late-December was dedicated to phase three: design. Progressive AE offered design work sessions, reviewed work, refined the design, detailed construction costs and more.
The next phase, phase four - construction documentation, is scheduled through January and comes with the completion of documents for permitting, bidding and construction.
The fifth and final stage is bidding and construction. The schedule for this stage is yet to be determined.
