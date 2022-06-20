Since her election in November 2021, Mayor Catherine McNally has had her fair share of disagreements with the other members on Grand Haven's City Council. Recently, she has sparred with Councilwoman Karen Lowe over both the topic of recreational marijuana and short-term rental fees in the city.
However, whatever friendly disagreements the two might’ve had recently escalated. As previously reported by the Tribune, McNally is now calling for Lowe to vacate her seat. McNally said she doesn't believe Lowe's primary residence is within the city limits. The topic is expected to be discussed at this evening's City Council meeting.
According to the mayor, Lowe owns homes in both Grand Haven Township and the city. McNally believes based on water consumption data that Lowe’s home in the city is not her primary residence and is instead a cottage that she uses. If that were the case, Lowe would not be eligible to be a member of City Council.
Lowe responded in an email sent to the Tribune on Sunday.
“Contrary to what the mayor suggests, there is no water consumption test to establish residency in Michigan and I am, indeed, a resident of the city of Grand Haven,” Lowe wrote. "Residency is defined by statute. My primary residence is located on Poplar Ridge in the city of Grand Haven, which is where my husband and I habitually sleep, where we keep our primary belongings, and when we are not there, it is the place we intend to return.
“It is also the address on our driver’s licenses, our residence for voting purposes, our primary residence for federal, state and local tax purposes, and our homestead per the state of Michigan,” she added.
McNally has accused Lowe of committing a federal crime, saying in a letter to the City Council that Lowe may be committing election fraud, voter fraud, perjury/false official statements and property tax fraud.
“As the mayor well knows, if she has concerns regarding me or any fellow council member’s legal residence status, she should immediately file for a declaratory judgment action,” Lowe said. “Instead, the mayor has exhibited a careless disregard for due process and engaged in vindictive prosecution with her false criminal allegations of election fraud, voter fraud and tax fraud, all in an attempt to inflict emotional distress on my family as well as damage my reputation in the eyes of the community.”
In McNally’s letter to the council, she uses the example of the Board of Light & Power’s (BLP) Gerry Witherell as justification for removing Lowe.
Witherell, who sits on the BLP's Board of Trustees, was unable to attend meetings after suffering a months-long illness requiring he be put into a medically induced coma. After being vacant for more than 60 days, his seat was declared vacant, but the city decided to reinstate Witherell so that he could finish out his term.
“With regard to the mayor’s false claim that, per the City Charter, my council seat has been ‘automatically vacated’ due to me being outside of the city limits for 60 consecutive days without returning home, well … that is simply ludicrous,” Lowe said. “As the city clerk can attest, I have been steadfastly present at multiple council meetings each month since the election in November.”
Lobbing a grenade into what is already likely to be an explosive meeting, City Council is also expected to decide on whether or not to allow for recreational marijuana sales within the city during Monday's meeting — a topic McNally on multiple occasions has voiced her opposition to. However, the motion to allow recreational marijuana is likely to pass if Lowe is indeed considered to be a member of the council.
In the past, McNally has found little support for her anti-marijuana stance on City Council, arguing that while Grand Haven voters voted to legalize recreational marijuana statewide, they likely didn’t want it sold in their own community.
Her only ally in this argument has been Councilman Mike Fritz, who at a meeting earlier this month, had called for Councilman Kevin McLaughlin to recuse himself from voting. McLaughlin has admitted to receiving a $500 campaign contribution from the owner of the New Standard medical marijuana dispensary, something that Fritz said creates a conflict of interest. McLaughlin said he will not be recusing himself from the vote.
(2) comments
Fairly Easy to Find Michigan Election Code on Definition of Residency: Michigan Compiled Laws Chapter 168.11 MCL 168.11 "Residence" defined.
(1) "Residence", as used in this act, for registration and voting purposes means that place at which a person habitually sleeps, keeps his or her personal effects, and has a regular place of lodging. If a person has more than 1 residence, or if a person has a residence separate from that of his or her spouse, that place at which the person resides the greater part of the time shall be his or her official residence for the purposes of this act.
http://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(ww0xmkf3yxkoizmf0waiggce))/mileg.aspx?page=getobject&objectname=mcl-168-11#:~:text=168.11%20%22Residence%22%20defined.,a%20regular%20place%20of%20lodging
Is it possible Ms. Lowe was not aware she needed to live in the dwelling for six months plus one day in order to qualify for her documented "credentials"? She knows she isn't in not living in the park for that amount of time and she should stop embarrassing herself and her family, not to mention the City and resign. This seems silly and fairly easy to prove via the water usage the Mayor has provided. She got caught and should admit it and resign. If not, refer her to the State Attorney Generals office to investigate and suspend her until further notice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.