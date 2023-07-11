A Plan of Organization for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health was unanimously approved by the county commissioners Tuesday morning.
The plan primarily names the current county health officer – Adeline Hambley – and lists the responsibilities that role, and the department’s role, entail.
The document was originally submitted by Hambley to the board in May, but several revisions were made between the board’s counsel, Kallman Legal Group, and Hambley.
Several residents expressed disappointment after the plan was uploaded to the county website for public viewing on Friday, only to have a new document uploaded with revisions Monday night, hours before the board meeting Tuesday morning.
“We had submitted it in a timely manner last Friday so it could be put forth on the agenda,” said Jack Jordan, of Kallman Legal Group. “Ms. Hambley submitted some changes that she wanted to be put into that document. We looked at all of the things she wanted and we made the changes that she asked for, and we also made some corrections, because there were some things that were incorrect in the document, and that’s all we did.
“If they were major changes, if I was talking about something really monumental, I would say ‘Well, we need to hold off.’ But when you’re talking about minor things; typos, a number that needs to be changed, it happens all the time.”
Allendale Township resident Rebecca Patrick said it wasn’t so much the content changes that bothered her, but the time in which the changes were made.
“I spent 30 years in state government and when you put a document out for public review and public comment, if you change it, like one of the other commenters said, you have to, at a minimum, give a reason why, highlight what the changes were, and explain what is going on,” Patrick said. “You can’t just do it and not tell anybody you’ve done it, and let people try to figure out what’s happened and why.”
Patrick expressed her frustration by ripping a piece of paper she said were her original comments on the document before it was changed, at the podium in front of the commissioners.
“I just want to say I’m dismayed at the process you used changing a document that had been published for us to read,” added John Norris, of Spring Lake Township, during the second public comment portion of the meeting. “I cannot understand that as a fair, transparent process.”
Before voting on the plan, Commissioner Doug Zylstra requested a 5-10 minute recess to reviewed the changed document. When the commission reconvened, Commissioner Jacob Bonnema complimented the county staff for their work on the document.
“Commissioners do have the chance to see the back and forth between staff and counsel, from time to time, and I just want to compliment that it looked very professional and specific, and I thought Health Officer Hambley’s concerns were addressed and, according to her, she’s satisfied with where the document is at and it gets her approval,” Bonnema said.
The commission then voted unanimously to approve the plan.
Commissioner Ebel recall threat
Several residents spoke in support of District 2 County Commissioner Lucy Ebel, who recently had recall paperwork filed by Park Township resident Larry Jackson.
“I support Mrs. Ebel,” said Steven Rotman, of Grand Haven Township, who then quoted an article from the Holland Sentinel, listing petitioner Jackson’s past criminal charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence. “I foresee this petition justifiably backfiring.”
Jackson said Ebel is not an independent representative and merely follows direction from Moss and Rhodea in terms of how to vote.
“Commissioner Ebel’s consistent failure to engage with the 75 percent of District 2 registered voters that did not vote for her shows that her loyalty is to the Ottawa Impact PAC that helped her, not the people she serves,” Jackson said in a previous statement. “She has served as a rubber stamp to the desires of the board chair, even when those votes did not serve the best interests or wishes of her constituents.”
The Ottawa County Election Commission has scheduled a hearing for 8 a.m. Monday, July 17, which will “determine whether each reason for the recall stated in the petition is factual and of sufficient clarity,” according to information provided by the clerk’s office. The hearing will be in the main conference room at the clerk’s Fillmore Complex location in West Olive.
If the language is approved, the petition must receive signatures from a minimum of 25 percent of the number of people who voted for governor in the most recent election in Ebel’s district, which equates to 2,480 signatures. Ebel would also have 10 days to appeal the commission’s decision.
If the recall effort gathers enough valid signatures, a special election will be certified and added to November’s general election ballot.
