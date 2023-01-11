Is Ottawa County the place "Where Freedom Rings?"
That's what the county’s new County Commissioners believe. But the question remains, what does that slogan mean, and what does the changing of the slogan from "Where You Belong" mean to county residents?
As innocuous as "Where Freedom Rings" might seem, those three words have brought on a headache for some on the board, as well as several of the county’s employees. It is because of those three words that some residents are now calling members of the board both "racist" and "fascist."
Last week, after the new County Commissioners were sworn in, the new commissioners, backed by the Ottawa Impact PAC, made a number of sweeping changes that upended the status quo of the county's government. One of those changes included dissolving the county’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and changing the county’s vision statement from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
Many county residents have pushed back against the changes, as have county employees.
“I am here to request today that you work with county employees and department heads, and elected officials before making drastic moves, (and) seek wise counsel from more than just your circle,” county employee Diane Fiske said to the board during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting. She was one of more than 40 people who addressed the board during the nearly five-hour meeting.
“Did you consider county employees or volunteers when you changed our vision statement?" Fiske asked. "I was hired under 'Where You Belong' and it is a part of me. I didn’t realize until now how much it was a part of me until it was ripped away.”
It was a shock to Fiske to find out the county’s vision statement changed, but she said it must have been a slap or a gut punch to the people of color living in Ottawa County.
Justine Robinson, a Black woman, agreed.
“I didn’t want to come to speak today,” Robinson said. “But being the only woman of color in most areas (in Ottawa County) I thought it was important.”
“… I just want to point out that I don’t feel safe here,” she continued. “I made it very clear that for the three years I lived here that it doesn’t feel safe.
“This council and what is happening with Ottawa Impact is white supremacy and fascism at its best,” Robinson said.
But according to the board’s co-chair and Ottawa Impact co-founder Sylvia Rhodea that isn’t the message the commissioners are trying to push.
Rhodea said the old vision and the DEI department pushed a "Marxist ideology" and agenda. She said it didn’t recognize people’s own personal achievements and successes.
Commissioner Lucy Ebel said her white constituents have been refused employment based on the color of their skin.
During closing comments Tuesday, Rhodea said the media reports were getting the wrong message from the previous week’s actions.
“I just want to say again that we believe very strongly in diversity and inclusion on this board,” Rhodea said. “I feel that is a piece that has been missed by the press in our coverage. It is not helpful to our community when important pieces are missed.
“Diversity and inclusion are beautiful things; they are beautiful values for our entire community. So, when we created our resolution, we were very, very clear on our stand on that.”
County Administrator John Gibbs, a Black man, said he stands by the board's decision to dismantle DEI and change its vision statement.
“I think the commission is totally right, and ‘Where Freedom Rings’ is really good,” Gibbs said. “I was born and raised in Michigan, but my parents are from Alabama. My parents grew up in segregation in Alabama.
“All these people who are concerned about it didn’t grow up in segregation like my parents did,” he continued. “So, I’ve heard all the stories. So, the approach taking of this government-mandated DEI, that is totally not the way to do it."
The county's DEI office was tasked with creating and carrying out a strategy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; eliminate bias from county programming, processes and decision-making; supporting the work and strategic plan of the Cultural Intelligence Committee; and create a welcoming initiative to attract, retain and support marginalized communities.
Gibbs said programs like DEI department do the opposite of what they were intended for.
“Americans already know how to get along with each other as long as we can create an environment where it can happen naturally,” Gibbs said. “I think DEI is obstinate, it kind of takes a brute force approach, a very top-down approach.
“Which I think is really unnatural. It creates resentment and it creates a victim mentality, it labels people as oppressor regardless of their action and based on their skin color. It is a really terrible term. Someone is not guilty just because of their race. I think it is crazy concept.”
Several people who spoke during the public comment period disagreed with Gibbs' take on the DEI department, including Spring Lake's Karen Obits.
Obits said she is very concerned about both the dissolving of the DEI office and the change in county slogan. She shared that, years ago, her employer required all staff participate in a DEI opportunity.
"I suspect the board members who voted to dissolve our DEI office would consider that an example of wokeness and thus destructive and divisive," Obits said. "However, it proved to be a formative experience in the best sense of the word. Although challenging at times, as is all human experience that stretches our hearts and minds in positive ways, it contributed to my personal growth and enhanced my sense of true community.
"In dissolving the DEI office this board has deprived the Ottawa community from being able to continue to reap the benefits of the good work it was doing."
