Despite a relatively sparse agenda, the Tuesday night’s Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting wasn’t without controversy.
The board passed a resolution to correct the meeting minutes from the Dec. 13, 2022 meeting as it pertains to the appointment of Adeline Hambley to the position of public health officer. The resolution passed, 6-5, with a pair of Ottawa Impact-endorsed candidates voting against the resolution.
In December, the previous Board of Commissioners appointed Hambley to replace Lisa Stefanovsky as the county’s public health officer. When the new board took power in January, Hambley was demoted to the position of interim public health officer; she will serve in that role until the new board’s selection to serve as health officer, Nathaniel Kelly, can be approved by the state.
Hambley has since filed a lawsuit against the county board.
Coming to Hambley’s defense Tuesday was former County Commissioner Phillip Kuyers.
“I just wanted to go on the record to say that I made the motion on Dec. 13 to install Adeline Hambley,” Kuyers said. “The decision was unanimous among the Board of Commissioners, and we had no intention of voting again to install her. She was installed once and that is where she belongs.”
Jack Jordan, an attorney with Kallman Legal Group, said the previously approved resolution was erroneous and didn’t reflect the meeting. Jordan said the resolution being approved Tuesday did not change history; it just was making a correction to the minutes.
Zylstra questioned what those errors were, stating he believed there were not errors in the minutes; another holdover from the past board, Roger Bergman, agreed with him.
“There were three contingencies that were in the motion on that day and the resolution only reflects two of those contingencies,” Jordan said.
Bergman added, “No matter what our esteemed attorney (Jordan) says, we did elect Adeline that day, and you can twist it however you want.”
County Clerk Justin Roebuck said he wasn’t present at the Dec. 13 meeting, but his staff was, and the meeting minutes do show that Hambley was elected.
Eight of the 11 current board members are members of the Ottawa Impact political group. One of the major platforms the group ran on prior to taking office had to do with their opposition to mask mandates in schools and other COVID-19 prevention policies enforced by the county's health department.
Kelly, their selection to take over as county health officer, has spoken out against the use of masks. Kelly, a hudsonville resident, currently works at an HVAC service company.
Breaking ranks with the other Ottawa Impact-affiliated commissioners were Jacob Bonnema and Rebekah Curran. Bonnema said he thought it was OK to correct their own minutes, but did not think it was appropriate to correct the minutes of past commissions; Curran agreed.
Also voting no that were the commissioners from the old guard — Zylstra, Bergman and Kyle Terpstra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.