WEST OLIVE — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted 11-0 Tuesday to continue allowing refugees to resettle in the county, in compliance with a recent executive order.
President Trump signed the order last fall, which tasks local municipalities with announcing whether they will place refugees in their communities. Later clarification by the federal government places the responsibility with counties.
