Two recent announcements have local health professionals excited about the increased number of vaccines they hope to soon put in people’s arms.
Late last week, Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine was approved, and shipments rolled over the weekend.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced vaccinations would be available starting Monday, March 8, for people over age 50 with pre-existing conditions. She also said that all Michiganders over age 50 would be eligible for a vaccine starting March 22.
North Ottawa Community Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Vanskiver said the hospital hasn’t had a COVID patient in weeks and opening up vaccinations to more people will help things stay that way.
NOCH has distributed (as of last week) 4,623 doses of vaccine since the first Pfizer shots were started on Dec. 18, 2020.
“This week we got 600 first doses,” she said. “We had one clinic Wednesday and another one is scheduled Friday.”
“Whenever we get it, we rally within 24 hours and have a clinic,” she said. The hospital finds out each Sunday whether or not it will be getting any vaccine doses in a given week.
Vanskiver did not know if the hospital would be receiving any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“That’s up to the county to determine distribution to all of the sites,” she said.
Ottawa County Health Department spokeswoman Kristina Wieghmink confirmed that the county received 1,500 hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
“We’ve been working with Lakeshore Advantage and countywide employers to start offering these additional vaccines to the newly eligible group – food processing and agricultural workers,” Wieghmink said. “The recently authorized J&J vaccine requires only one shot and refrigerator storage, making distribution easier and faster.”
The County health department keeps track of doses of all of the vaccines distributed in Ottawa County.
As of Tuesday, the vaccine distribution chart, available online, shows the J&J vaccines. It also shows distribution of 31,590 Pfizer vaccines and 15,500 Moderna vaccines.
The online chart also shows that 70,312 doses of vaccine have been given to Ottawa County residents. Some of those may have been administered in other counties or other states.
Both Vanskiver and Wieghmink said that the general reaction from those getting the shot is that they are grateful.
“People are very pleased with the process,” Wieghmink said. “They often mention how efficiently our clinics are set up and how receiving vaccination was a great experience for our community.”
“We’re glad that people are seeing what is happening now,” Vanskiver said. “They are seeing how easy and simple it is, how little it impacted their day and how it is positively impacting their lives.”
The two acknowledged that older members of the population may be having trouble getting appointments because they don’t have access to a computer or don’t know how to work them properly.
Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging in Grand Haven has allocated personnel to reach out to vulnerable people in the community and are helping them register and get to their appointments, Vanskiver said.
NOCH has set aside appointments for this and Four Pointes has a special link with the hospital to set this up.
Vanskiver said a couple hundred people have received their vaccines this way with an additional 150 of them scheduled for Friday.
People who don’t have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or can call 2-1-1.
Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment online can sign up for notifications to register at vaccinatewest mi.com/register
On this page, you will find a list of the different county health departments, hospitals and other locations that are administering the vaccine.
Click on the link to sign up for notifications. You will be notified when you are eligible to receive the vaccine and when they have appointments available.
At the time you are notified, then you can register for an appointment and/or have started the vaccination process.
Anyone who signs up at multiple locations needs to remove their name from the other lists once they get an appointment.
More information from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health:
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding vaccination eligibility for Michiganders. Beginning Monday, March 8, people 50 years of age and older with medical conditions or disabilities and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Monday, March 22, vaccine eligibility will expand to include all Michiganders 50 years of age and older.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is developing plans to be able to move into this next phase as soon as possible upon receiving an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, OCDPH will continue administering COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, first responders, corrections staff, people 65 years of age and older, education staff (Pre-K through 12th grade), childcare workers and food processing and agricultural workers. Vaccine supplies remain extremely limited, so we ask for patience as we work through the details.
For more information about Ottawa County COVID-19 vaccines and to sign up to receive a notification when the vaccine may be available to you, visit www.miOttawa.org/covid19 and click on the red button ‘Vaccine Notification Sign Up’. For a list of other locations that may have vaccine availability, visit www.VaccinateWestMi.com/register. People who don’t have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or can call 2-1-1.
The most recent vaccine prioritization guidance is located at www.Michigan.gov/covidvaccine.
